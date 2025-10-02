Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz praises 'powerful giant' after helping save season: 'His name is Jesus Christ'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the biggest inning of his life, Fernando Cruz came through.

The New York Yankees were tied with the Boston Red Sox, 3-3, in the top of the seventh when Cruz came in with runners on first and second with nobody out.

Cruz finessed his way into not allowing a Red Sox runner to cross the plate, keeping the score tied. The Yanks eventually took the lead the following inning before forcing a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night in the Bronx.

Cruz entered this season with a 4.52 ERA but pitched to a 3.56 ERA, becoming a high-leverage reliever for the Bronx Bombers.

After getting Trevor Story to fly out to Trent Grisham with the bases loaded, Cruz went crazy in celebration. After the game, Cruz credited his faith for helping him get out of the tough jam.

"I have a powerful giant on my side, his name is Jesus Christ. I will deliver for Him, first of all," Cruz said.

"It's time to compete. It's time to go after - just compete. I grab the ball, grab that white thing, and let's go — you vs. me."

Cruz caught a bunt attempt before Nick Sogard flied out to left. Jazz Chisholm Jr. saved a run by laying out on Masataka Yoshida's infield hit, and then Story flied out to center to end the frame.

Austin Wells delivered the game-winning hit with a single, as Chisholm scored all the way from first after getting a head start on the 3-2 count.

Thursday marks the fifth do-or-die game between the Yanks and Sox in their history, joining the AL East championship in 1978, Game 7 in both 2003 and 2004, and the Wild Card Game in 2021. The Yankees won the first two, but Boston has taken home the last pair of games.

First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET.

