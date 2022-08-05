Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees minor leaguer Derek Dietrich, four others suspended for performance-enhancing drugs

Dietrich was busted for DMPA, a banned stimulant

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
New York Yankees minor leaguer Derek Dietrich was one of five players suspended Friday for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Dietrich, who last appeared in the big leagues in 2020 with the Texas Rangers, was suspended for 50 games after testing positive for 1,4-dimethylpentylamine (DMPA), a banned stimulant.

Derek Dietrich of the New York Yankees warms up prior to a game during spring training at TD Ballpark March 21, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.

The 33-year-old is currently with the Yanks' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. 

He spent six seasons with the Miami Marlins and another with the Cincinnati Reds. 

Derek Dietrich of the New York Yankees warms up before a game during spring training at TD Ballpark March 21, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.

DEREK JETER RECALLS ALEX RODRIGUEZ'S STEROID ADMISSION: 'ANOTHER DISTRACTION'

In 746 major league games, he's a .245 hitter with a .762 OPS. However, this season with the RailRiders, he is hitting just .244 with a .709 OPS.

In his last big league season, he went just 12-for-61 (.197) in 25 games, but five of those hits were home runs. He also walked nine times, which helped him to a decent .806 OPS.

Derek Dietrich of the New York Yankees runs after a hit during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during a spring training game at TD Ballpark March 21, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.

The Toronto Blue Jays' Ivan Gonzalez, San Francisco Giants' Kanoa Pagan, New York Mets' Karell Paz and Detroit Tigers' Elvin Valerio were also suspended for PEDs.