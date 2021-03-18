Yankees, Mets will welcome fans at 20% capacity

The New York Yankees and New York Mets will have fans in attendance for their home openers and beyond when the 2021 season begins next month.

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday alongside CC Sabathia and Al Leiter. Yankee Stadium and Citi Field will be able to have 20% capacity for fans who either have the vaccine or a negative coronavirus test – both of which will need to be proven.

"The entire Yankees organization — and especially our players on the field — feed off the energy that our loyal and dedicated fans bring to Yankee Stadium," Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a news release. "Our fans have made our home a preeminent worldwide attraction, and their excitement is the catalyst for the championship goals we set every season. We are thrilled to be able to have them back in 2021 and promise them the highest standards for health and safety this season and beyond.

"We are heartened by the Governor’s decision to allow us to begin the season at Yankee Stadium with a 20% capacity and offer our deep appreciation for his office’s diligent work and guidance. This will be a very special year in the Bronx, and we will continue to work together with the State of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City of New York, Major League Baseball, and other health and safety experts to utilize the best and most responsible practices in our facility. We are fully committed to providing a world-class experience at Yankee Stadium in every respect."

Additionally, Cuomo said that regional sports venues that hold at least 1,500 people indoors or 2,500 people outdoors can reopen starting April 1. There is a 10% capacity limit on indoor venues.

The Yankees will host the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1 as they begin their pursuit of a 28th World Series title. The Mets, who made a splashy trade for Francisco Lindor in the offseason, will host the Miami Marlins on April 8 for their first game at Citi Field for the season.

De Blasio announced in January that Yankee Stadium and Citi Field were to be used as coronavirus vaccination sites. Several other MLB and NFL stadiums have been used for that purpose as well.