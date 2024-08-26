Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees' Juan Soto directs fans' pleas for him to stay with team Brian Cashman

Soto has been on a tear this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Juan Soto trade has worked out brilliantly for the New York Yankees.

The young superstar is hitting .299 with a 1.034 OPS and has already reached a career high in home runs with 37. Additionally, he is on pace to set a career mark in runs scored, as well as he has 108 already this season. The Yankees have maintained a slim American League East lead over the Baltimore Orioles – thanks to Soto.

Juan Soto hits a home run

New York Yankees' Juan Soto hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

As he was a part of a home run barrage against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, fans in the Bronx showered him with cheers and pleas to the organization itself.

"Please sign Soto," the Yankees’ faithful yelled.

The Yankees and Soto have expressed their desire to keeping the outfielder in pinstripes for the long term. However, the front office will certainly have to break the bank for that to happen.

Soto appeared to be happy with the support as he told reporters to direct their calls to general manager Brian Cashman.

Juan Soto celebrates

New York Yankees' Juan Soto runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

"I don’t know. They have to talk to Cashman," he said.

Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer from the Washington Nationals in 2022, MLB.com noted. It led to Soto being traded to the San Diego Padres and later to the Yankees.

MLB.com, citing industry sources, reported that a Soto deal could exceed $500 million in the offseason.

Juan Soto vs White Sox

Juan Soto, #22 of the New York Yankees, celebrates his solo home run in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 13, 2024 in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Soto is only 25 years old and keeping him in the Bronx would ensure a big bat in the heart of their lineup for years to come.

