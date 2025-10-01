Yankees make unfortunate history with awful 9th inning in loss to Red Sox

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees came into Game 1 of their American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox with home-field advantage and a desire to make it back to the World Series.

But their hopes were dashed on Tuesday night thanks to Red Sox star Garrett Crochet and clutch hitting from Masataka Yoshida and Alex Bregman. Boston won the game, 3-1, and took an early advantage in the series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Yankees applied pressure on the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning. Boston closer Aroldis Chapman attempted to get the four-out save. He did his job in the eighth inning, but in the ninth, Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge and Clay Bellinger got on base.

New York, however, failed to get a runner across the plate with the bases loaded. Chapman struck out Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr. flied out to right field and Trent Grisham ended the game with a strikeout.

2025 WORLD SERIES ODDS: DODGERS ATOP BOARD; YANKEES SLIP

The Yankees’ futility at the plate in a dire situation was historic, according to Opta Stats.

The researching organization wrote on X that the Yankees were the "first team in MLB postseason history to have the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the 9th but not score a run and lose the game."

"We’ve been playing with a lot on the line, seemingly every single day," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, via MLB.com. "Tonight was a great baseball game that we just couldn't get that final punch in. We’ll be ready to go, and I expect us to come out and get one (in Game 2)."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.