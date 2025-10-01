Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB Postseason

Yankees make unfortunate history with awful 9th inning in loss to Red Sox

Red Sox won the game 3-1

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees came into Game 1 of their American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox with home-field advantage and a desire to make it back to the World Series.

But their hopes were dashed on Tuesday night thanks to Red Sox star Garrett Crochet and clutch hitting from Masataka Yoshida and Alex Bregman. Boston won the game, 3-1, and took an early advantage in the series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett Crochet throws a pitch

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Wild Card baseball playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Yankees applied pressure on the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning. Boston closer Aroldis Chapman attempted to get the four-out save. He did his job in the eighth inning, but in the ninth, Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge and Clay Bellinger got on base.

New York, however, failed to get a runner across the plate with the bases loaded. Chapman struck out Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr. flied out to right field and Trent Grisham ended the game with a strikeout.

2025 WORLD SERIES ODDS: DODGERS ATOP BOARD; YANKEES SLIP

Trent Grisham strikes out

New York Yankees Trent Grisham, left, and Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez react after Grisham struck out with the bases loaded during the ninth inning to end Game 1 of an American League Wild Card baseball playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The Yankees’ futility at the plate in a dire situation was historic, according to Opta Stats.

The researching organization wrote on X that the Yankees were the "first team in MLB postseason history to have the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the 9th but not score a run and lose the game."

"We’ve been playing with a lot on the line, seemingly every single day," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, via MLB.com. "Tonight was a great baseball game that we just couldn't get that final punch in. We’ll be ready to go, and I expect us to come out and get one (in Game 2)."

Aaron Judge swings the bat

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) connects for a base hit against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Wild Card baseball playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue