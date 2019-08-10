Yankees GM Brian Cashman faces swarm of cops with 'guns drawn' after mistaken for car thief

Brian Cashman was swarmed by a group of Connecticut police officers who drew their firearms on the Yankee general manager Friday when he was apparently mistaken for an armed car thief, The Post has learned.

The 52-year-old GM of the Bronx Bombers was driving his white Jeep Wrangler from Yankee Stadium to Connecticut after it was reported stolen last Saturday, according to team sources.

The NYPD had found his vehicle abandoned in the Bronx and returned it to him earlier this week.

Cashman was attempting to get to the Norwalk Police Department to have his car processed for evidence on Friday when he stopped at a gas station in Darien.

“And that’s when apparently the circumstances radically changed,” Cashman told The Post.

“I had a welcoming committee descend upon me as I pulled out of that gas station.”

According to Cashman, Darien cops were already “responding to someone in a white Jeep that was brandishing a gun in a local doctor’s office.”

To make matters worse, when Darien police ran Cashman’s license plates, the vehicle came up stolen because “the NYPD never took me off the stolen car list,” he said.

As Cashman pulled out of the gas station as many as five patrol cars zoned in on him and between six to nine officers got out of their cars with their “guns drawn,” he said.

“They executed a very tactful interception,” Cashman said.

“They’re clearly very professional and trained and they asked me to turn my car off, exit the vehicle, walk backwards towards them…they were executing their duty.”

Cashman said he was told to “not make any rash movements” as he exited his Jeep.

“They searched my car, asked for my ID,” he said. “I explained what was going on.”

Cashman said the dramatic ordeal took roughly 15 minutes before he was back in his car being escorted by Darien police to the Norwalk Police Department.

“They went through their process,” Cashman said, adding that he was escorted to the police department because “it was possible I would be tripped up again” since his car was still reported stolen.

Surprisingly Cashman said “I knew exactly what I was in for” when the Darien cops closed in on him because shortly before that he got a call from Westchester County police about his stolen car.

“They called my cell while I was driving and I tripped up something on my drive up,” he said.

“They asked me if I was driving my vehicle because they got a hit on my stolen car driving up the Hudson.”

According to Cashman, he reported his Jeep stolen last Sunday morning with the Norwalk Police Department and on Tuesday the NYPD called him saying his car was found abandoned in the Bronx.

The vehicle was towed to a local auto shop where he could pick it up.

“I retrieved it on Wednesday and I called Norwalk [police],” he said.

“They wanted to process it for evidence…I told them I can get them the car Friday.”

Cashman said he’s “curious” how the car he had returned to him and even paid the towing fee for when it was still listed as stolen.

“My vehicle should have been removed [from the stolen database] before being returned to me,” he said.

“Someone did not remove it from the stolen list…it’s a mistake, but at least nothing harmful came from that.”

A law enforcement source told The Post that the NYPD should have contacted cops in Darien and alerted them that the car was found in order for the alarm to be removed.

“The alarm should’ve been removed before he received the car,” the source added.

Darien police did not return a request for comment on Friday.

Cashman said that there was a positive to his wild experience.

“The public should take encouragement when someone is in a stolen vehicle they’re not going to get very far,” he said.

“I have high respect for all law enforcement. They do an amazing job whether you’re in Connecticut and New York City — and sometimes unique circumstances can occur.”

As for Cashman’s Jeep Wrangler, “I’ve been told it’s officially off the [stolen] list.”