Angels' Shohei Ohtani is a 'mythical legend in human form', MLB pitcher says

Los Angeles Angels do-it-all superstar Shohei Ohtani has been the talk of the MLB season through the month of May, and other players across the league are recognizing how great of a player he truly is.

Ohtani smashed his 14th home run on Wednesday, and it caught the eye of New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, who tweeted out a brilliant description of arguably the best two-way player since Babe Ruth.

"Ohtani is a mythical legend in human form," Stroman said. "What he’s doing is beyond incredible. Everyone in the big leagues is in awe of his talent. After games, I be running to my phone to check and see what Ohtani did on the night!"

Since entering the league in 2018, Ohtani looks to be fully healthy for the first time, and he has exceeded his expectations at the plate and on the mound. Not only does he have 14 homers, but Ohtani has 33 RBI, 10 doubles, 32 runs scored, and a slash line of .271/.323/.632.

On the mound, Ohtani has an incredible 2.10 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 25.2 innings pitched in five starts this season. Every time Ohtani steps on the mound or at the plate, he instantly turns into must-see television.