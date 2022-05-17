XFL strikes multiyear deal to broadcast games on ESPN, Disney Networks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The XFL is returning in 2023 and is now set to broadcast its regular season exclusively through ESPN and across the family of Walt Disney Company networks.

"Beginning in February 2023 and continuing through the spring, 40 regular-season XFL games, two playoff semifinals and a title game will appear on ESPN, ABC and FX," ESPN relayed on Tuesday.

ESPN+ was noted as one of the channels anticipated to air USFL games exclusively. Hulu, which falls under the Disney Media umbrella, has seen an uptick in sports coverage.

The deal is expected to run from 2023-27, kicking off on February 18, 2023.

The XFL, which has seen two revivals thus far (2001, 2020), is being brought back to primetime under the co-leadership of owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Disney will also hold the broadcasting rights to two playoff semifinals and a title game as part of its yearly slate.

Rival spring league to the XFL — the United States Football League (USFL) —made its return, via FOX, this April and is currently halfway through its inaugural season.