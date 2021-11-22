Expand / Collapse search
WWE
Published

WWE star Seth Rollins attacked by fan during Raw

The incident came a day after Survivor Series

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
WWE superstar Seth Rollins was attacked during Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday night.

Rollins was walking to the back after a match with Finn Balor when a fan came out of nowhere and speared him. The fan was quickly tackled by referees and security and removed from the arena.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," WWE told Fox News in a statement.

Seth Rollins makes and appearance at Survivor Series 2021.

Seth Rollins makes and appearance at Survivor Series 2021. (WWE)

A 24-year-old male was taken into custody and charges were pending, an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News.

ROMAN REIGNS, BECKY LYNCH HIGHLIGHT SURVIVOR SERIES, RAW TOPS SMACKDOWN

Seth Rollin was a member of Team Raw on Nov. 21, 2021 at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollin was a member of Team Raw on Nov. 21, 2021 at Survivor Series. (WWE)

Rollins would re-appear later in the night to confront Kevin Owens, who walked out on his Survivor Series team the night before. Big E, who beat Austin Theory to retain the WWE title, attacked both of them at ringside.

The fan incident came a day after Rollins participated in the Survivor Series 5-on-5 elimination tag match at the pay-per-view at the same arena. 

Rollins teamed up with Raw superstars Balor, Owens, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory to defeat Team SmackDown’s Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and Sheamus.

Seth Rollins appeared at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins appeared at Survivor Series. (WWE)

Rollins was the sole survivor of the match.

