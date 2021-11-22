WWE star Seth Rollins attacked by fan during Raw

WWE superstar Seth Rollins was attacked during Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday night.

Rollins was walking to the back after a match with Finn Balor when a fan came out of nowhere and speared him. The fan was quickly tackled by referees and security and removed from the arena.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," WWE told Fox News in a statement.

A 24-year-old male was taken into custody and charges were pending, an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News.

ROMAN REIGNS, BECKY LYNCH HIGHLIGHT SURVIVOR SERIES, RAW TOPS SMACKDOWN

Rollins would re-appear later in the night to confront Kevin Owens, who walked out on his Survivor Series team the night before. Big E, who beat Austin Theory to retain the WWE title, attacked both of them at ringside.

The fan incident came a day after Rollins participated in the Survivor Series 5-on-5 elimination tag match at the pay-per-view at the same arena.

Rollins teamed up with Raw superstars Balor, Owens, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory to defeat Team SmackDown’s Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and Sheamus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rollins was the sole survivor of the match.