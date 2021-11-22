Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch highlight Survivor Series, Raw tops SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch left Survivor Series with big wins as Raw picked up brand supremacy at the annual WWE pay-per-view on Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn N.Y.

Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion representing SmackDown, went up against Big E, the WWE Champion representing Raw, and the two titans battled.

Reigns appeared to be in control for most of the match but as he did everything he could to get Big E’s shoulders down for the three count, the longtime New Day stablemate just wouldn’t stay down. "The Tribal Chief" tried everything he could, including three Superman punches to get the Raw champion down but couldn’t do it.

Big E would get back into the match and build some momentum after kicking out of Reigns’ spear and then diving through the ropes to knock Reigns onto the mat.

But Reigns would just be too much for Big E in the end and would lay one more spear on him to put him away for good. Reigns reigned supreme.

In the first event on the main card, Lynch tried to settle the score with her ex-best friend Charlotte Flair. The two built up their big rivalry and it culminated into a well-fought match at Survivor Series.

Lynch and Flair would throw haymakers at each other during their bout.

The two consistently went blow for blow with Lynch even putting Flair into a figure-four leg lock. The mind games would end up favoring Lynch in the end. She would get the dramatic victory over Flair.

An emotional Raw Women’s Champion spoke about the win moments after the match.

"To see where we came from to where we are now … and the hatred there, you know the hatred going out there and it’s just so sad.," Lynch said. "That’s somebody who I loved so much who I trusted with my life. We’ve been through everything together. We nearly died in a car crash together and just how much we despise each other now … I just wanted to rip her apart out there."

Meanwhile, WWE celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut which came in Survivor Series in 1996. The show was filled with flashbacks of some of the greatest moments in The Rock’s career, including the last appearance he made in WWE – in 2019 when he and Lynch sent King Corbin out of the ring.

Fans would chant The Rock’s name at points during the show but the "Brahma Bull" didn’t show up to lay the smackdown on anyone.

As far as brand supremacy was concerned, the Raw team won five of the seven matches.

Here’s how the results went.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Damien Priest via DQ.

Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair via pinfall.

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory) def. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and Sheamus) via elimination.

Omos won the 25-man battle royal.

RK Bro def. The Usos via pinfall.

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) def. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm) via elimination.

Roman Reigns def. Big E via pinfall.

The next WWE pay-per-view will be Day 1 on Jan. 1, 2022. NXT will have WarGames on Dec. 5.