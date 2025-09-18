WWE star Jimmy Uso has singles championship dreams, expresses excitement for 1st baby with Naomi

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Uso may be one half of one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, but there are still things he wants to accomplish in his career before he hangs up the boots for good.

Uso, 40, spoke to Fox News Digital before he teams with his twin brother, Jey, to compete against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a big match at Wrestlepalooza this weekend. The bout will be the first EMF-free match in WWE history.

He was asked what he’d like to accomplish with WrestleMania 42 presumably about seven months away.

"I would love to have a singles title, just to say that I’ve done it. I’ve been in tag team, still in tag team," he said. "Even when my brother went to Raw, I went with Solo (Sikoa). We tagged together and I kinda just stayed with them. I’ve always been in the tag-team scene with anybody, with everybody, especially lately, especially after me any brother split brands. That would definitely be a bucket list for me just to say I’ve held a singles championship."

Uso has only been a tag-team champion during his entire career in WWE albeit eight times.

He also mentioned that by WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas he would be welcoming his first child with his wife, Trinity Fatu, who is known in the pro wrestling world as Naomi. She announced she was pregnant last month and had to relinquish her championship in the process.

Uso told Fox News Digital he was looking forward to that as well.

"By WrestleMania, our baby should be here. So, that’s another thing I’m excited about. The world is a lot more different to me these last months," he said. "With my wife, with the big announcement and where were are today, how life really changed in the blink of an eye for us and our family.

"So, by April, I’d love to have a singles run, if not, it’s all love. But my favorite part is ‘Mania because I know our little, whatever we’re having, he or she will be here and I’m excited. This ‘Mania is going to be very exciting for me."