WWE

WWE star Cody Rhodes has scare before WrestleMania 40 kicks off

Rhodes thanked the fire department for its quick work

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WWE star Cody Rhodes had a scare a day before WrestleMania 40 Night 1, where he will team with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Rhodes started Friday thanking the Philadelphia Fire Department, sparking concerns around the pro wrestling world. 

He then revealed what happened.

Cody Rhodes waves

Cody Rhodes leaves the WrestleMania "Circle of Champions" event hosted by WWE and the Make-A-Wish Foundation at The Franklin Institute April 5, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

"Before you hear it elsewhere - my tour bus caught fire last night," Rhodes wrote on X. "Everybody is safe and okay  The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans.

"Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept."

He later told Pat McAfee on his radio show the fire started around 1 a.m. ET as he was about to go to sleep. He said his driver noticed the flames and urged everyone to get off the bus immediately. He grabbed his WrestleMania boots and some pictures before leaving.

WWE STAR CODY RHODES TALKS PREPARATION FOR WRESTLEMANIA 40 AS HE'S SET TO MAIN EVENT BOTH NIGHTS

"I think the universe was saying, 'Hey, we're going to set your bus on fire and you're still going to go in and wipe the floor with The Bloodline on Saturday. You're still going to do it," he added.

Rhodes’ match at Night 1 of WrestleMania may have implications on Night 2.

Cody Rhoes and Seth Rolls vs Jimmy Uso

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins take care of Jimmy Uso on Friday Night SmackDown. (WWE)

Should The Rock and Reigns defeat Rhodes and Rollins, Rhodes’ WWE undisputed universal championship match against Reigns on Sunday would be contested under Bloodline Rhodes.

WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.