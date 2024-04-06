WWE star Cody Rhodes has scare before WrestleMania 40 kicks off

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

WWE star Cody Rhodes had a scare a day before WrestleMania 40 Night 1, where he will team with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Rhodes started Friday thanking the Philadelphia Fire Department, sparking concerns around the pro wrestling world.

He then revealed what happened.

"Before you hear it elsewhere - my tour bus caught fire last night," Rhodes wrote on X. "Everybody is safe and okay The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans.

"Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept."

He later told Pat McAfee on his radio show the fire started around 1 a.m. ET as he was about to go to sleep. He said his driver noticed the flames and urged everyone to get off the bus immediately. He grabbed his WrestleMania boots and some pictures before leaving.

"I think the universe was saying, 'Hey, we're going to set your bus on fire and you're still going to go in and wipe the floor with The Bloodline on Saturday. You're still going to do it," he added.

Rhodes’ match at Night 1 of WrestleMania may have implications on Night 2.

Should The Rock and Reigns defeat Rhodes and Rollins, Rhodes’ WWE undisputed universal championship match against Reigns on Sunday would be contested under Bloodline Rhodes.

WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.