WWE star Cody Rhodes talks preparation for WrestleMania 40 as he's set to main event both nights

Cody Rhodes will main event both nights of WrestleMania 40 – a rare occurrence for any professional wrestler to participate in two grueling matches where the stakes are so high.

Rhodes and Seth Rollins will team up to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag-team match in Night 1. If Rhodes and Rollins fail in their endeavor to defeat the "Final Boss" and the "Tribal Chief," then Night 2 against Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship will be fought under Bloodline Rules.

Preparing for two physically taxing matches on the two biggest nights of the year isn’t going to be easy – especially with Super Bowl-level chaos in between.

Rhodes told Fox News Digital he believes he’s best prepared for what the weekend will hold.

"Of all the guys involved, I think I’m most prepared because I have hit every rep. I have the lungs for it. This is a battle of endurance and stamina when it comes to me and Roman Reigns. And with all due respect to the ‘Tribal Chief,’ I think I got him beat in regards to that," he said.

"But also, I am a real product of my experience. Ten years here – the first run. Then six years away. Everything that I did that went in my management experience and all of that, it kind of lends itself to a week like this, where everything is mapped out A to Z. Every meal, every drop of water is mapped out A to Z to get there and get there really what I would say is stress-free because WrestleMania week can beat you before you ever step into the ring."

Rhodes has been through the wringer this week, but he’s still focused on the task at hand – taking out The Bloodline.

"The 50 million appearances, the media spots – that are all wonderful and welcome – they can exhaust. And then sometimes, you can have too much adrenaline in the soul. But I’m in a nice zone right now and just keeping it day to day."

WrestleMania will take place on Saturday and Sunday nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, starting at 7 p.m. ET.