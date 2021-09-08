WWE legend Triple H recovering after suffering 'cardiac event'

WWE legend Triple H had a heart procedure last week after a cardiac event, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, was expected to make a full recovery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," the company said in a statement.

Triple H, 52, has been with the company since 1995 and was a full-time performer until 2019. Since 2020 he’s made sporadic appearances in the ring. He wrestled Randy Orton in a match in January 2021, but it ended in a no contest and started Orton’s feud with Bray Wyatt.

BRYAN DANIELSON ON WWE DEPARTURE: 'I WANT TO BE ABLE TO PUSH MY LIMITS'

Triple H has also been the founder and executive producer of WWE’s NXT brand.

Wrestling Observer recently reported WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and executive director Bruce Prichard were going to take the helm of NXT.

WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan told MMA reporter Ariel Helwani in August that NXT would be going in a different direction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, Paul Levesque, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT," Khan said. "In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It's gonna have a whole new look, it's gonna have a whole new feel."