WWE
Published

WWE legend Goldberg causes scare with bloody photos after tractor accident

Goldberg said in March he wasn't ruling out a return to the ring

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WWE legend Bill Goldberg raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he posted several photos on social media of blood dripping down his face from a gash on the top of his head.

"#tpost 1, Goldberg 0," he captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Goldberg vs Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns (bottom) wrestles with Bill Goldberg during the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on February 19, 2022. (AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Goldberg was working on his farm in Texas when he accidentally hit his head on his tractor, a rep for the 56-year-old pro wrestler told TMZ Sports. Goldberg explained to the outlet it was "just a flesh wound" and he apparently super glued it shut.

The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to blood as he was busted open multiple times when he was on top of the pro wrestling world with World Championship Wrestling and later WWE.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO

Goldberg hasn’t appeared in a match since February 2022 at WWE Elimination Chamber. He lost a title match to Roman Reigns. Before that, he defeated Bobby Lashley in a no holds barred, falls count anywhere back at WWE Crown Jewel in October 2021.

Goldberg and Scott Stevens

American professional wrestler Bill Goldberg (left) clowns around with Scott Stevens of the New Jersey Devils in the locker room during the Stanley Cup finals, Dallas, Texas, June 10, 2000. (John Giamundo/Getty Images)

He told Sports Illustrated back in March he wasn’t closing the door on a return to the squared circle.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one," Goldberg said. "That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. 

Goldberg in WWE

Bill Goldberg attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

"At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.