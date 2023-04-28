Expand / Collapse search
Published

Wrestling legend Booker T back on hunt for WWE treasures, names his 'Holy Grail'

Booker T, Lita and Mick Foley will search for 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures'

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will have a new challenge to embark on starting Sunday night as he and fellow pro wrestling colleagues Lita and Mick Foley go treasure hunting.

Booker T is one-third of the team looking to track down some of the rarest memorabilia in WWE lore on the second season of A&E’s "WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures." The three go across the U.S. to reclaim the lost artifacts and bring them home to share with the WWE Universe.

The current NXT commentator told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that one of the things he and the team found was the vehicle "Stone Cold" Steve Austin dumped cement in during the Attitude Era and at the height of his rivalry with Vince McMahon.

Booker T in the Royal Rumble

Gunther, right, and Booker T wrestle during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

"We looked for so much stuff and I think the one thing that really made me go, ‘Wow, man this is crazy how much they put into this,’ and it was what ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin dumped all the cement in the car and the windows filled up and boom they exploded. We found that car, and it was in the worst condition you could ever imagine," he said.

"But I just wanted to see it just to be able to go back and relive that moment because that’s what the WWE has always been about – those moments. Making fans feel a certain way and I remember being a guy that was on the other side, WCW, watching that man wishing I was over there getting a piece of that action. That was a pretty cool moment."

While Booker T did not give any spoilers away, there was one "Holy Grail" item he said he wished he would have been able to find.

Booker T at an Astros game

Former professional wrestler Booker T reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park in Houston Sept. 18, 2019. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

"It’s what’s crazy man. There’s so much stuff. There’s so many guys that have put the work in and make fans feel a certain way. And I can only speak for myself in that aspect," he told Fox News Digital. "We went on a treasure hunt, and we were looking for the title that pretty much put me on the map and that really made my singles career – that was the WCW Television Championship. Man, we couldn’t find it. We searched all over … We searched and searched and searched for it. 

"For me, that was my Holy Grail because, in WCW, when I got that title, I was like ‘man I got a chip in the game. I’m gonna take this thing on to the end zone.’ It was one of those moments. So, for me I think that’s what it was."

Booker T in Georgia

WWE Wrestler Booker T attends WWE's 4th annual WrestleMania art exhibit and auction at The Egyptian Ballroom at Fox Theatre on March 30, 2011 in Atlanta. (Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Booker T was a six-time WCW TV champion and later became a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Championship before winning it for a fifth time after WWE bought the company.

The season begins Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.