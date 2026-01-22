France says it has 'no desire' to boycott World Cup amid US-Greenland deal 'framework'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

France's sports minister addressed questions about whether the country would consider boycotting the 2026 FIFA World Cup in response to the U.S.'s recent "framework" deal for control of part of Greenland.

French Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Life Marina Ferrari told reporters this week the country has "no desire" to skip the cup, which takes place in North America this year.

"As it stands now, there is no desire from the ministry for a boycott of this great competition," Ferrari said. "Now, I will not anticipate what could happen, but I have also heard voices raised from certain political blocs. I am one who believes in keeping sport separate [from politics]. The World Cup is an extremely important moment for those who love sport."

Far-left French politician Éric Coquerel has called for the U.S. to be stripped of World Cup hosting rights and has suggested a boycott by France.

"Seriously, one imagines going to play the World Cup in a country who attacks its ‘neighbours,’ threatens to invade Greenland and rides rough shod over international law?" Coquerel told reporters.

Trump announced on Truth Social Wednesday that the framework for a deal has been made for the U.S. to gain control of parts of Greenland.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," he wrote.

"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," Trump wrote in the post . "Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland."

During a speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Switzerland Thursday, Trump seemed to indicate that he would not use force to seize Greenland.

Despite similar calls for sanctions in response to Trump's foreign policy, the U.S. has not been penalized by any major sports bodies for its recent intervention in Venezuela either.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has responded to calls to exclude the U.S. and its athletes from the upcoming Winter Olympics over the intervention in Venezuela. The committee ruled out any penalty on the U.S.

"As a global organization, the IOC has to manage a complex reality. The IOC has to deal with the current political context and the latest developments in the world," the IOC said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The ability to bring athletes together, no matter where they come from, is fundamental to the future of values-based, truly global sport, which can give hope to the world. For this reason, the IOC cannot involve itself directly in political matters or conflicts between countries, as these fall outside our remit. This is the realm of politics."