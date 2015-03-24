World Cup winner Joachim Loew confirms he will remain Germany coach through Euro 2016

World Cup champion Joachim Loew says he will remain as Germany's coach through the 2016 European Championship.

There was speculation Loew could step down after Germany won the World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final in Rio de Janeiro 10 days ago, although Loew's contract was extended before the tournament.

But Loew says in an interview on the German federation's website that he can "imagine nothing more beautiful" than to keep working with this team.

Loew says he is as motivated as on "the first day" as Germany's coach, and the World Cup title was the highlight but not the conclusion.

Germany and Argentina have a rematch in an exhibition in Duesseldorf on Sept. 3.