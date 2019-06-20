Expand / Collapse search
Women's World Cup: US shut out Sweden to finish top of group

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain
The U.S. women left no doubt Thursday who was the best team in Group F at the Women's World Cup, easing to a 2-0 win over Sweden in Le Havre to clinch top spot in the pool.

A third-minute goal from Lindsey Horan and an own goal from Swedish defender Jonna Andersson in the 50th minute were enough to secure an American victory and set up a Round of 16 matchup against Spain on Monday in Reims -- and a possible quarterfinal showdown against host nation France the following Friday in Paris.

Lindsey Horan (9), wheels away after scoring the opening goal as her teammates celebrate. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The Americans capped group play by setting more Women's World Cup records. Andersson's own goal was the 18th scored by the Americans in their first three games, breaking the previous record of 17 set by Norway in 1995.

The win also vanquished some personal demons for the U.S., who had not beaten Sweden in World Cup play since 2007 and lost to the Scandinavians on penalties in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympic tournament in Rio de Janeiro. The American women also won all three group games at the World Cup for the first time since 2003.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.