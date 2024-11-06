WNBA star Angel Reese 'disappointed in America' after Trump's presidential election win

Rising WNBA star Angel Reese appeared to be astonished with the election results on Tuesday and fired off a few social media posts after Donald Trump was projected to win re-election.

The Chicago Sky forward wrote on X that she woke up "speechless" and was "disappointed" in the voters in the U.S.

"I’m so disappointed in America…. Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!?" Reese wrote.

"As a woman, I’m heartbroken for us all…"

In the end, Reese added she was going to pray and "think positive" moving forward.

Reese expressed similar sentiments to WNBA colleague Natasha Cloud. The Phoenix Mercury star also was disappointed that Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Trump.

"We are truly so broken as a country for this to be our reality," Cloud wrote on X during the night.

"The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people," she added. "I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights. Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots… it will never grow."

Fox News called Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for the former president – two states he needed to get through the 270 electoral-vote threshold.

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, a Maine district, and three Nebraska districts.

As of early Wednesday, Trump had 277 electoral votes to Harris' 226. Trump was also winning the popular vote with more than 71.1 million votes to Harris’ 66.2 million.