Chicago Sky

WNBA star Angel Reese 'disappointed in America' after Trump's presidential election win

Trump defeated Harris in the presidential election, Fox News projected

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says Trump has 'massive' mandate

Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says Trump has 'massive' mandate

Former Trump White House chief of Staff Reince Priebus told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that former President Trump has a "massive" mandate to enact his agenda.

Rising WNBA star Angel Reese appeared to be astonished with the election results on Tuesday and fired off a few social media posts after Donald Trump was projected to win re-election.

The Chicago Sky forward wrote on X that she woke up "speechless" and was "disappointed" in the voters in the U.S.

Angel Reese at an NFL game

WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

"I’m so disappointed in America…. Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!?" Reese wrote.

"As a woman, I’m heartbroken for us all…"

In the end, Reese added she was going to pray and "think positive" moving forward.

Reese expressed similar sentiments to WNBA colleague Natasha Cloud. The Phoenix Mercury star also was disappointed that Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Trump.

"We are truly so broken as a country for this to be our reality," Cloud wrote on X during the night.

Angel Reese at the WNBA Finals

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Oct. 20, 2024. (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

"The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people," she added. "I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights. Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots… it will never grow."

Fox News called Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for the former president – two states he needed to get through the 270 electoral-vote threshold.

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, a Maine district, and three Nebraska districts.

Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election

Former President Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Florida. (Evan Vucci/AP)

As of early Wednesday, Trump had 277 electoral votes to Harris' 226. Trump was also winning the popular vote with more than 71.1 million votes to Harris’ 66.2 million.

