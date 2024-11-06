Yankees great Roger Clemens fires off message to those who said they'd leave US if Trump won election

New York Yankees great Roger Clemens joined most Americans in celebrating President-elect Trump’s election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

Clemens also had a message for those who vowed to leave the United States if Trump won.

"Who ever said ‘I’m leaving America if Trump wins’ … don’t let the door hit you in the a-- on the way out," he wrote on X hours after the election was called in Trump’s favor.

He added that Trump’s win was "massive."

His son, Kacy Clemens, was also celebrating the win. He wrote on X he wanted to stay up long enough to see Trump speak and "watch him dance."

The Clemens family were among the professional athletes celebrating the win. Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and Brett Favre were just some of those happy Trump won back the presidency.

Even Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban, who became a Harris surrogate, had to tip his cap to Trump.

"Congratulations (Donald Trump). You won fair and square," Cuban wrote, adding his congratulations to X CEO Elon Musk.

As of early Wednesday, Trump had 277 electoral votes, and Harris gained 226 electoral votes. Trump was also winning the popular vote with more than 71.1 million votes to Harris’ 66.2 million.

Trump carried Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to seal the victory.

He also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, three Nebraska districts, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and a Maine district.