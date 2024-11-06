Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Yankees great Roger Clemens fires off message to those who said they'd leave US if Trump won election

Former President Donald Trump was projected to win the election over Vice President Kamala Harris

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Trump's victory is the 'revenge of the working-class American,' says CNN's Scott Jennings Video

Trump's victory is the 'revenge of the working-class American,' says CNN's Scott Jennings

CNN commentator Scott Jennings said that Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris was a signal that working-class Americans are tired of the current administration.

New York Yankees great Roger Clemens joined most Americans in celebrating President-elect Trump’s election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

Clemens also had a message for those who vowed to leave the United States if Trump won.

Roger Clemens in 2000

Yankee pitcher Roger Clemens throws a pitch in the first inning of the second game of the World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Oct. 22, 2000. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY-USA TODAY NETWORK)

"Who ever said ‘I’m leaving America if Trump wins’ … don’t let the door hit you in the a-- on the way out," he wrote on X hours after the election was called in Trump’s favor.

He added that Trump’s win was "massive."

His son, Kacy Clemens, was also celebrating the win. He wrote on X he wanted to stay up long enough to see Trump speak and "watch him dance."

The Clemens family were among the professional athletes celebrating the win. Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and Brett Favre were just some of those happy Trump won back the presidency.

Roger Clemens in Cleveland

New York Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens works out at Jacobs Field in Cleveland on Oct. 5, 2007. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)

SUPER BOWL CHAMP TONY DUNGY CHEERS FLORIDA ABORTION AMENDMENT'S FAILURE

Even Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban, who became a Harris surrogate, had to tip his cap to Trump.

"Congratulations (Donald Trump). You won fair and square," Cuban wrote, adding his congratulations to X CEO Elon Musk.

As of early Wednesday, Trump had 277 electoral votes, and Harris gained 226 electoral votes. Trump was also winning the popular vote with more than 71.1 million votes to Harris’ 66.2 million.

Trump carried Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to seal the victory.

Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Evan Vucci/AP)

He also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, three Nebraska districts, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and a Maine district.

