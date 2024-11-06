Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Mercury

WNBA star after Trump's presidential win: 'We are truly so broken as a country'

Natasha Cloud fired off a few posts on X

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud appeared to be unsettled by America’s decision to re-elect former President Donald Trump as president over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Fox News called Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for the former president – two states he needed to get through the 270 electoral-vote threshold.

Natasha Cloud upset

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud, #0, reacts to a call against the Las Vegas Aces during the third quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"We are truly so broken as a country for this to be our reality," Cloud wrote on X during the night.

"The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people," she added. "I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights. Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots…it will never grow."

Natasha Cloud vs Sparks

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud, #0, gestures after a three-point basket against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles on July 7, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, three Nebraska districts, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and a Maine district.

As of early Wednesday, Trump had 277 electoral votes, and Harris gained 226 electoral votes. Trump was also winning the popular vote with more than 71.1 million votes to Harris’ 66.2 million.

Trump smiles after 2024 victory

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump stands on stage with former first lady Melania Trump, right, as Lara Trump watches at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Cloud was far from the only person upset with Trump’s win. Celebrities like Cardi B, and Quentin Tarantino also expressed their dissatisfaction with how the vote turned out.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.