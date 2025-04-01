Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

WNBA faces ridicule for celebrating 'Transgender Day of Visibility'

The support came over a month after President Donald Trump's executive order on biological males in women's sports

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The WNBA on Monday faced ridicule for celebrating "Transgender Day of Visibility" as the issue of transgender athletes participating in girls’ and women’s sports became a hot-button issue.

The league posted on X about its support for transgender people. It coincided with the final day of women’s history month.

WNBA ball in 2018

The WNBA logo on a ball during the fourth quarter of game one of the WNBA finals between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics at KeyArena. (Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports)

"Today and every year on March 31, we observe Transgender Day of Visibility," the league said. "We honor the strength, courage, and resilience of transgender people and the transgender community.

"We see you, we stand with you, and we will continue to support you."

The post sparked reactions from women’s sports advocates who have championed Title IX and the efforts to keep biological males out of girls’ and women’s sports.

SEN COLLINS MAKES STANCE ON TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS CLEAR AS MAINE BUCKS TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER

A person waves a transgender pride flag during the People's March and rally to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., United States, on January 18, 2025.

A person waves a transgender pride flag during the People's March and rally to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18, 2025. (Nathan Morris/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The WNBA’s post came more than a month after President Donald Trump signed the "No Men’s in Women’s Sports" executive order in February. The NCAA changed its gender-participation policy, but critics have pointed out loopholes in it.

The Trump administration has also clashed with Maine school officials for the state’s refusal to reverse its policy on transgender athletes participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights referred to the state’s "noncompliance with Title IX."

There are no players in the WNBA who have transitioned from male to female. Layshia Clarendon came out as nonbinary in 2020.

WNBA logo at Sparks arena

The WNBA logo on the court at Crypto.com Arena. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Massachusetts, California and Washington have had controversies dealing with transgender athletes in girls' high school basketball.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.