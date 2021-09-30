Wilt Chamberlain only feared this one player, Julius Erving says

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most dominant basketball players of all time.

Chamberlain was an All-Star in all but one season of his 14-year career. He played for the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. He routinely led the league in points and rebounds per game. In 1961-62, he averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds per game – two ridiculous statistics that will likely never be seen ever again.

The 7-foot-1 Hall of Famer did have one person he feared on the court, according to Julius Erving. Speaking on "The Knuckleheads Podcast," Erving said it was Wes Unseld.

Erving described how tough it was to play against the Washington Bullets with Unseld and Elvin Hayes leading the charge for the team.

"I’m going in the lane, and that damn Wes Unseld was back there helping, and Elvin. I knew Unseld would hurt you and not even blink. He would take the courage from the other players on your team because they wouldn’t even come out and come to your rescue. Might not even come pick you up because they gonna get hit by him too," Erving said.

Erving added: "So he was the only guy Wilt was scared of in the league, and I always heard that before I got over to the league."

Unseld, a Hall of Famer in his own right, was the 1969 MVP and Rookie of the Year as well as a five-time All-Star. He helped the team to an NBA championship in 1978.