Magic's Robin Lopez jokes he'll do his 'own research' into Bucks' championship

While NBA’s media day was a bit tense in some pockets of the basketball world, Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez joked Monday he wasn’t sure whether the Milwaukee Bucks won the title last season.

Lopez, whose brother, Brook, was on the Bucks team that beat the Phoenix Suns in six games to win the franchise’s second title, told reporters he was going to do his "own research" on whether the team was actually the champion.

"I'm still not sure that Milwaukee's won the championship," Lopez said. "I didn’t watch, I wasn’t there. I didn’t watch the game myself. So, I guess I’ll go off the basis of there’s gotta be some kind of proof. I’m gonna do my own research and figure out if they won it."

Lopez was wearing a mask during media day, but it was unclear whether he was vaccinated as the status of NBA players has been thrust into the national spotlight.

Lopez’s teammate Jonathan Isaac was one of those who said he wasn’t vaccinated and explained in length why his reasoning behind it was.

"I am not anti-vax. I’m not anti-medicine. I’m not anti-science. I didn’t come to my current vaccination status by studying Black history or watching Donald Trump press conferences. I have nothing but the utmost respect for every healthcare worker and person in Orlando and all across the world that have worked tirelessly to keep us safe. My mom has worked in healthcare for a really long time. I thank God, I’m grateful that I live in a society where vaccines are possible and we can protect ourselves and have the means to protect ourselves in the first place," Isaac said, via NBC Sports.

"But with that being said, it is my belief that the vaccine status of every person should be their own choice and completely up to them without bullying, without being pressured or without being forced into doing so. I’m not ashamed to say that I’m uncomfortable with taking the vaccine at this time. I think that we’re all different. We all come from different places. We’ve all had different experiences and hold dear to different beliefs. And what it is that you do with your body when it comes to putting medicine in there should be your choice, free of the ridicule and the opinion of others."

Isaac said he understood what the vaccine is supposed to do but expressed concerns about having averse reactions. He said it should be up to the individual.

Lopez is entering his 14th season in the NBA and his first with the Magic.