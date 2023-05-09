Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Wife of Yankees' Carlos Rodon calls report that pitcher won't play this season 'bulls---'

Rodon finalized a $162 million, six-year contract in December

By Paulina Dedaj
The wife of New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon is calling BS on a report Monday that indicated the two-time MLB All-Star would not return this season.

Rodon, who finalized a $162 million, six-year contract in December, started the season on the injured list with left forearm strain, but he has since been battling through back discomfort which has hindered his return. 

Yankees Carlos Rodon pitches during spring training

New York Yankees Carlos Rodon throws live batting practice during day three of spring training camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 17, 2023. (Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

"Don’t get your hopes up for Rodon pitching this season," Jomboy, a popular Yankees sports personality, said on his podcast "Talkin Yanks." 

"If we were to pass along things that have been passed along to us that are unverified, unsourced, un-whatever … some people are just like ‘eh, I don’t think it’s going to happen.’" 

Rodon’s wife took to Twitter to dispute the report. 

"Bulls---," she wrote.

Carlos Rodon and his wife Ashley

National League pitcher Carlos Rodon with wife Ashley during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. (GARY A. VASQUEZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Rodon’s back issue popped up during his forearm rehab program.

"Definitely optimistic," Rodon said last week. "We've got various opinions, and they all seem to settle on the same thing, so I think that's the route that us as a group want to go."

Rodon said his forearm is fine, and he was scheduled to get an injection for his ailing back this week. 

Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon pitches during spring training

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon throwing live during practice before a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers George Steinbrenner Stadium, in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 27, 2023. (J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Rodon finished in sixth place in the NL Cy Young Award vote last year as a San Francisco Giant after a fifth-place finish in the AL vote in 2021 – he was named an All-Star in both seasons.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

