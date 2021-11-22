Wichita State beats UNLV with clutch free throws, teams separated after postgame scuffle

The Wichita State-UNLV game ended Sunday night with some controversy.

The Shockers beat the Rebels, 74-73, thanks to last-second free throws from Tyson Etienne but the moment was briefly overshadowed over the extracurricular activity at the end.

UNLV assistant Carlin Hartman appeared to be at the center of the heated moment with Wichita State coaches, which was caught by broadcast cameras. Coaches and players had to be separated

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown and UNLV coach Kevin Kruger shrugged off the incident after the game.

"No, I didn’t (want the game to end that way) and I’m sorry that it happened. I was going in there trying to break them up. I was telling both sides, ‘Let’s handle this the classy way.’ Both of us were to blame," Brown said, via The Wichita Eagle. "I’m just glad nothing happened and everybody got separated. Those kids wanted to win. We wanted to win. Sometimes in the heat of the moment, it’s hard to control your emotions. But nothing happened. It got broke up. We’re all good."

PURDUE BEATS VILLANOVA 80-74 TO WIN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Kruger added: "Tensions are pretty tight at the end of games and our coaching staff, we know those guys at Wichita. The players know each other. I’m sure whatever it was, it probably wasn’t that big of a deal."

The game came down to a foul call that could’ve gone either way. Etienne was driving down the court with about 5 seconds left when a UNLV player got called for a blocking foul. Etienne would hit the two free throws to give the Shockers the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wichita State moved to 5-1 with the win and UNLV fell to 3-3.