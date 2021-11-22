Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball
Published

Wichita State beats UNLV with clutch free throws, teams separated after postgame scuffle

Tyson Etienne delivers two big free throws to help the Shockers to victory

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Wichita State-UNLV game ended Sunday night with some controversy.

The Shockers beat the Rebels, 74-73, thanks to last-second free throws from Tyson Etienne but the moment was briefly overshadowed over the extracurricular activity at the end.

UNLV assistant Carlin Hartman appeared to be at the center of the heated moment with Wichita State coaches, which was caught by broadcast cameras. Coaches and players had to be separated

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton is held back after the Nov. 21, 2021, game against the Wichita State Shockers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton is held back after the Nov. 21, 2021, game against the Wichita State Shockers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown and UNLV coach Kevin Kruger shrugged off the incident after the game.

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga after the Nov. 21, 2021, game against the Wichita State Shockers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga after the Nov. 21, 2021, game against the Wichita State Shockers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"No, I didn’t (want the game to end that way) and I’m sorry that it happened. I was going in there trying to break them up. I was telling both sides, ‘Let’s handle this the classy way.’ Both of us were to blame," Brown said, via The Wichita Eagle. "I’m just glad nothing happened and everybody got separated. Those kids wanted to win. We wanted to win. Sometimes in the heat of the moment, it’s hard to control your emotions. But nothing happened. It got broke up. We’re all good."

Kruger added: "Tensions are pretty tight at the end of games and our coaching staff, we know those guys at Wichita. The players know each other. I’m sure whatever it was, it probably wasn’t that big of a deal."

Shockers Tyson Etienne (1) and Craig Porter Jr. react after the team's 74-73 victory over the Rebels at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Shockers Tyson Etienne (1) and Craig Porter Jr. react after the team's 74-73 victory over the Rebels at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The game came down to a foul call that could’ve gone either way. Etienne was driving down the court with about 5 seconds left when a UNLV player got called for a blocking foul. Etienne would hit the two free throws to give the Shockers the win.

Wichita State moved to 5-1 with the win and UNLV fell to 3-3.

