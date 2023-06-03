Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago White Sox
Published

White Sox win on walk-off with unexpected help from umpire

No, it was not a blown call

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago White Sox got help from an unlikely source for a walk-off victory Saturday.

With the game knotted at 1-1, Detroit Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th, and Tim Anderson came to the plate.

Cisnero fired a fastball at 96.4 mph that was up and in and apparently too hot for catcher Eric Haase to handle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

White Sox walking off

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, right, scores the game-winning run on a wild pitch against the Detroit Tigers after a pitch hit umpire Cory Blaser in the face mask in the 10th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.  (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today Sports)

The ball ricocheted off home plate umpire Cory Blaser's face mask and toward the Tigers' on-deck circle on the third-base side.

Haase had no idea where the ball was as Blaser fell to the dirt. Cisnero ran toward the ball, but Yoan Moncada read the wild pitch perfectly and scored the game-winning run.

Moncada scoring

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, left, scores the game-winning run on a wild pitch against the Detroit Tigers after the pitch hit umpire Cory Blaser in the face mask in the 10th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.  (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today Sports)

Even after the winning run came across to score, there was still some confusion on the field, including among the victorious White Sox.

NATIONALS’ STEPHEN STRASBURG, WHO ONCE SIGNED RECORD-BREAKING CONTRACT, HAS ‘SEVERE NERVE DAMAGE’: REPORT

Blaser was looked at by several trainers but walked off the field on his own.

In more good news for Chicago, Liam Hendriks recorded his first strikeout since returning from his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis.

Liam Hendricks reacts to strikeout

Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox reacts after getting a strikeout to end the top half of the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field June 3, 2023, in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since starting 7-21, the White Sox have gone 18-14 in their last 32 games. Their record is 25-35, but things don't look as bad as the first month of the season. Detroit fell to 26-30 and is four games behind the 31-27 Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead. 