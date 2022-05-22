White Sox's Tim Anderson silences Yankees fans with home run: 'Tell them to shut the f--- up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson got the last word against the New York Yankees at the end of their contentious weekend series on Sunday night.

Anderson hit a three-run home run off Yankees reliever Miguel Castro to push the White Sox’s lead 5-0 in the eighth inning and completely spoil Luis Severino’s solid outing. As he was rounding the bases and heading for home plate, Anderson was heard saying "tell them to shut the f--- up." He was also telling Yankees fans to be quiet after the home run. He was met with boos as he crossed home.

Chicago won the game 5-0.

Severino was relieved in the eighth inning after holding Chicago scoreless. The White Sox would hammer New York's bullpen to win the game.

The All-Star shortstop was at the center of controversy on Saturday when he accused Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark during their game.

Anderson, who is Black, said Donaldson called him "Jackie" in reference to Jackie Robinson.

"He just made a, you know, disrespectful comment," Anderson told reporters. "Basically, it was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?' I don't play like that. I don't really play at all.

"I wasn't really going to bother nobody today, but he made the comment, and you know it was disrespectful, and I don't think it was called for. Unnecessary."

Donaldson, who is White, said he jokingly called Anderson "Jackie" in the past following a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview in which Anderson said he felt like "today's Jackie Robinson."

"My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter," Donaldson said. "Obviously, he deemed it disrespectful … and look, if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner and that’s what happened."

MLB was investigating the incident.