White Sox pitcher Ryan Tepera suggests Astros still cheating

Chicago White Sox pitcher Ryan Tepera suggested Sunday night something fishy was happening with the Houston Astros again after his team picked up a Game 3 victory in the ALDS and avoided a sweep.

The Astros lost, 12-6, to the White Sox after winning the first two games at Minute Maid Park. Tepera pointed out the differences between the first two games of the series with Game 3.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Yeah. It is what it is. They’ve obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there. It’s just, we can say that it’s a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to, you know, the first two games at Minute Maid. But that’s not really the story, you know? We come here to play. We’re going to compete. We’re not going to worry about what they’re going to do," Tepera said.

"All we have to do is execute pitches and they can’t hit them anyways."

GARCÍA, GRANDAL SHINE AS WHITE SOX BEAT ASTROS 12-6 IN ALDS

The Astros were accused of cheating during the 2017 season when they won the World Series. An MLB investigation later revealed that the team was using a video-replay system to read the opposing teams’ signs and signal to the batter what was coming. Players banged on trash cans to help give Astros batters a heads up on whether a breaking ball was coming.

No active Astros were punished as a result of the scheme.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While sign-stealing is frowned upon in the unwritten rules of baseball, using technology to steals signs is a big no-no.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.