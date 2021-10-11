Expand / Collapse search
White Sox pitcher Ryan Tepera suggests Astros still cheating

Astros were found to have used cheating scheme in 2017

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Chicago White Sox pitcher Ryan Tepera suggested Sunday night something fishy was happening with the Houston Astros again after his team picked up a Game 3 victory in the ALDS and avoided a sweep.

The Astros lost, 12-6, to the White Sox after winning the first two games at Minute Maid Park. Tepera pointed out the differences between the first two games of the series with Game 3.

Ryan Tepera of the Chicago White Sox reacts in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the ALDS between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois.

Ryan Tepera of the Chicago White Sox reacts in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the ALDS between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Yeah. It is what it is. They’ve obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there. It’s just, we can say that it’s a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to, you know, the first two games at Minute Maid. But that’s not really the story, you know? We come here to play. We’re going to compete. We’re not going to worry about what they’re going to do," Tepera said.

"All we have to do is execute pitches and they can’t hit them anyways."

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Ryan Tepera throws in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Ryan Tepera throws in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

GARCÍA, GRANDAL SHINE AS WHITE SOX BEAT ASTROS 12-6 IN ALDS

The Astros were accused of cheating during the 2017 season when they won the World Series. An MLB investigation later revealed that the team was using a video-replay system to read the opposing teams’ signs and signal to the batter what was coming. Players banged on trash cans to help give Astros batters a heads up on whether a breaking ball was coming.

No active Astros were punished as a result of the scheme.

The Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) and Leury Garcia, center, celebrate with Liam Hendriks, right, after beating the Houston Astros 12-6 in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago.

The Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) and Leury Garcia, center, celebrate with Liam Hendriks, right, after beating the Houston Astros 12-6 in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

While sign-stealing is frowned upon in the unwritten rules of baseball, using technology to steals signs is a big no-no.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com