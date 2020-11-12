Western Michigan uses trick play to score game-winning touchdown vs. Toledo

Western Michigan came to win Wednesday night.

The Broncos were not about to lose to the Toledo Rockets in a Mid-American Conference showdown, and the last four plays of their final drive showed why.

Western Michigan was down four points with about two minutes remaining in the game when they recovered an onside kick. Quarterback Kaleb Eleby threw an 18-yard pass to D’Wayne Eskridge to set up what some thought could be a game-winning field goal attempt with 20 seconds left.

Eleby got to the line and instead of spiking the ball he faked the spike and threw a touchdown pass to a wide-open Jaylen Hall.

The touchdown and the extra point put the Broncos up three points over the Rockets.

Toledo had 17 seconds to score on their next drive but couldn’t. The Broncos won the game, 41-38.

“We have two different plays like that. I’m not going to give you the names of them, but one’s supposed to look like spike it, and it’s pass, and one’s supposed to be a true spike it,” Broncos coach Tim Lester told reporters after the game, according to MLive.com. “I told them at the beginning of the drive when they came up that I was going to use it and just reminded them of some of the key points, but we run that play every week.

“Like I said, in at least 20 years of coaching, I’ve never called it -- I’ve called it one other time, but the D-coordinator called timeout; it was going to work, too”

Eleby finished with 284 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the win. Running back Sean Tyler had 100 rushing yards. Jaxson Kincaide ran for a 21-yard touchdown earlier in the game.

Hall only had two catches the entire game – one of them proved to be more important. Eskridge led the Broncos with seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. Skyy Moore also had a touchdown catch.

Toledo quarterback Eli Peters had 339 passing yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Whitehead led the Rockets with four catches for 96 yards.

Western Michigan moved to 2-0 on the season. Toledo fell to 1-1.