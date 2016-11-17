Western Kentucky edges Jacksonville State 74-67

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Justin Johnson scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Western Kentucky edged Jacksonville State 74-67 on Wednesday night.

Johnson was 6 of 14 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers for the Hilltoppers (2-0). Pancake Thomas and Que Johnson added 14 points apiece and Junior Lomomba had 11 points and seven assists. The team averaged 48 percent shooting from the field and 81.3 percent from the line.

Thomas helmed a one-man surge early in the second period, sinking three 3-pointers and a jumper to give the Hilltoppers a 41-36 lead with 15:55 to play. They never trailed after that, and a pair of Lomomba free throws stretched it to 70-59 with 30 seconds left.

Jacksonville State led through much of the first half and the teams were tied at 30 at halftime.

Erik Durham led the Gamecocks (1-2) with 17 points. Norbertas Giga added 16 points and six rebounds.