Westbrook, Ibaka lead Thunder to big win over Mavericks

Oklahoma City, OK (SportsNetwork.com) - Oklahoma City's front office was extremely active before Thursday's trade deadline.

Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka and the Thunder players matched that intensity on the court.

Westbrook and Ibaka both posted monster double-doubles and Oklahoma City started the second half of the season with a 104-89 drubbing of the Dallas Mavericks.

"It shows our professionalism," said Westbrook. "Coming from the (All-Star) break, a lot of teams can come out and not play and make excuses ... tonight, we took it personal, came out with a chip on our shoulder and got a win."

Westbrook poured in 34 points with 10 assists and Ibaka tallied 21 points with a career-high 22 rebounds for the Thunder, who made a series of moves just before the deadline in hopes of not just securing a playoff berth, but making a run through a loaded Western Conference.

In a three-team deal, Oklahoma acquired guard D.J. Augustin, swingman Kyle Singler and a 2019 second-round pick from the Pistons, as well as big man Enes Kanter and sniper Steve Novak from the Jazz.

Guard Reggie Jackson went to Detroit and center Kendrick Perkins highlighted a package that was sent to Utah.

The Thunder moved into a tie with idle Phoenix for the eighth playoff spot in the West.

"Every game is a big game for us, we just have to focus on that," said Durant.

Anthony Morrow took advantage of extended minutes and to score 16 points for Oklahoma City, which won going away despite Kevin Durant shooting just 4- for-14 and leaving the game in the fourth quarter after aggravating a foot injury.

Dallas opened the game 3-for-19 from the floor and didn't make a 2-point field goal until Richard Jefferson's reverse layup at 3:19.

The Thunder didn't exactly light it up in the first quarter either. They led 25-19 after one but broke the game open in the second behind Morrow, who scored 14 points in the period.

Morrow's 3-pointer at 1:31 gave OKC its biggest lead of the half at 17 points, and he beat the buzzer with a baseline fadeaway to make it 52-36 at halftime.

Westbrook bested Morrow's second quarter with 15 points in the third, including 10-for-10 from the stripe, as the Thunder extended their lead to 18 heading into the fourth.

An 8-0 Dallas run to start the fourth had the Mavs within 10, but the margin never dipped back into single digits.

"Bottom line is, we have to be better," said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle.

Dirk Nowitzki paced the Mavericks with 14 points.

Game Notes

In a lesser move, the Thunder sent guard Ish Smith, a 2015 second-round pick, the rights to Latavious Williams and cash considerations to the Pelicans in exchange for a 2016 second-round pick ... Over the All-Star break, Dallas signed forward Amar'e Stoudemire, who was waived by New York ... Dallas guard Rajon Rondo returned after missing six games with a broken bone near his left eye ... Oklahoma City has won four straight games ... Westbrook went 14-for-14 from the foul line.