West Virginia women's basketball pulls off wild upset despite losing more than half the team to ejections

The West Virginia women's basketball team pulled off a wild upset over No. 15 Duke on Friday night after the odds became even more stacked against them at halftime.

That's because six Mountaineers were ejected after a brief skirmish, which led to WVU having just five players left for the entire second half.

Duke's Jordan Wood blocked Jordon Harrison's three-pointer to close out the first half and screamed in her face in celebration.

When the two exchanged shoves, the Mountaineers’ bench emptied before the teams were separated. Departing the bench carries an automatic ejection.

It took officials 15 minutes to sort through all the ejections. Of the ejections, four were WVU starters.

Trailing 23-20 at halftime, West Virginia emerged from the break and proceeded to outscore the Blue Devils 20-6 in the first six minutes of the third.

The Blue Devils drew within 53-49 with 37 seconds left before Sydney Shaw atoned for some late turnovers and made five of six foul shots in the last 43 seconds to clinch it.

"I'm disappointed in the ending of the half," WVU coach Mark Kellogg said. "I think we're better than that — we’re going to learn a huge lesson — but I'm so proud of that group of five."

Duke travels to South Florida on Thursday. West Virginia hosts Appalachian State on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

