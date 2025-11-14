Expand / Collapse search
BYU Cougars

BYU starter's future at school in doubt after arrest for suspicion of DUI

Kennard Davis Jr. transferred to the school from Southern Illinois

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Kennard Davis Jr., a starter on the seventh-ranked BYU men's basketball team, was arrested Thursday in Provo, Utah, on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle.

ESPN reported that Davis was treated for minor injuries following the crash and transported to a police station, where he was charged. The victim did not go to the hospital.

BYU students are required to abstain from alcohol, tobacco, coffee, tea, vaping and substance abuse, according to the university's honor code, and students who fail to do so could be expelled.

Kennard Davis

Kennard Davis Jr. of the Brigham Young Cougars celebrates sinking a 3-point basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their exhibition game at the Delta Center Oct. 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

"We are aware of the allegations and looking into the situation," BYU said in a statement to ESPN.

Davis transferred to BYU from Southern Illinois, and is the Cougars' best 3-point shooter, knocking them down at a 50% clip.

Kennard Davis Jr. on court

Kennard Davis Jr. of the BYU Cougars during the first half of a Hall of Fame Series game against the Villanova Wildcats at T-Mobile Arena Nov. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

In his two games played this season, Davis has scored 12 and six points. He did not play Tuesday against Delaware because of a leg injury.

With Southern Illinois last season, Davis averaged 16.3 points per game at a 37.6% clip from 3-point range. He played 34.1 minutes per game, but that number has dipped to 27.0 in the early going this season.

Kennard Davis smiling

Kennard Davis Jr. of the BYU Cougars during the first half of a Hall of Fame Series game against the Villanova Wildcats at T-Mobile Arena Nov. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (David Becker/Getty Images)

The Cougars face No. 3 UConn in Boston, the hometown of potential No. 1 pick and BYU star AJ Dybantsa, Saturday.

