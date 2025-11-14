BYU starter's future at school in doubt after arrest for suspicion of DUI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kennard Davis Jr., a starter on the seventh-ranked BYU men's basketball team, was arrested Thursday in Provo, Utah, on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle.

ESPN reported that Davis was treated for minor injuries following the crash and transported to a police station, where he was charged. The victim did not go to the hospital.

BYU students are required to abstain from alcohol, tobacco, coffee, tea, vaping and substance abuse, according to the university's honor code, and students who fail to do so could be expelled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are aware of the allegations and looking into the situation," BYU said in a statement to ESPN.

Davis transferred to BYU from Southern Illinois, and is the Cougars' best 3-point shooter, knocking them down at a 50% clip.

MIAMI GOLF COACH PRAISES KAI TRUMP'S POISE, POTENTIAL AS SHE MAKES LPGA DEBUT

In his two games played this season, Davis has scored 12 and six points. He did not play Tuesday against Delaware because of a leg injury.

With Southern Illinois last season, Davis averaged 16.3 points per game at a 37.6% clip from 3-point range. He played 34.1 minutes per game, but that number has dipped to 27.0 in the early going this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cougars face No. 3 UConn in Boston, the hometown of potential No. 1 pick and BYU star AJ Dybantsa, Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.