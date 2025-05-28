Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia

West Virginia gov vows to protect women's sports as trans athlete competes for girls' state championship

Becky Pepper-Jackson has been the focus of several high profile court cases

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Newsom called out for 'playing both sides' on trans athlete issue as Trump weighs in Video

Newsom called out for 'playing both sides' on trans athlete issue as Trump weighs in

'Bongino Report Early Edition' host Evita Duffy joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss California allowing women who lost to a transgender athlete to compete in track championships out of funding fears.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey vowed to keep up the fight to protect women’s and girls’ sports as a transgender athlete competing against girls in the state championship.

Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 13-year-old freshman at Bridgeport Senior High School who has been the subject of a Supreme Court case about their participation in girls’ sports, finished in third place in the discus event and eighth in the shot put competition.

Patrick Morrisey talks

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks during a news conference at the Health and Human Services Department on April 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

As Pepper-Jackson took part in the meet, Morrisey urged officials to keep separate scores.

"A boy is currently competing in girls’ sports at the high school state track meet in West Virginia," Morrisey wrote on Facebook. "It’s wrong and unfair. I’m again urging officials to keep separate scores so that the true winners can be awarded once we win in court. 

"We will not stop fighting to protect girls’ sports."

A federal appeals court blocked a West Virginia law that would have kept biological males from competing against girls and women in sports last year. The court said the law cannot lawfully be applied to a middle school-aged trans girl who has been taking puberty-blocking medication and has publicly identified as a girl since the third grade.

West Virginia has since made an appeal to the Supreme Court regarding the appeals court’s ruling.

Becky Pepper-Jackson in 2023

Becky Pepper-Jackson attends the Lambda Legal Liberty Awards on June 8, 2023 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Lambda Legal)

In 2023, Supreme Court justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl to continue playing on her middle school’s track and cross-country teams.

As the West Virginia high school track and field moved into the postseason, Morrisey called on coaches to let athletes "take a stand" against transgender participating in girls’ sports.

"I believe what is going on right now in West Virginia – with boys playing sports against girls – to be abhorrent and contrary to law," he wrote on Facebook. "While we wait for the Supreme Court to issue their ruling in this case, I’m calling on all coaches involved to let these brave athletes take a stand for what is right without unfair punishment.

Patrick Morrisey in March 2025

Patrick Morrisey speaks at a campaign event Oct. 22, 2018 in Inwood, West Virginia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"As we all work toward removing the wrongly-decided injunction in upcoming months, I ask for all tournament officials to keep a full set of results so that true winners of each event may be recognized when the Supreme Court rules in our favor."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.