Published
Last Update March 27, 2016

Weber, Neal lead Predators past Blue Jackets 5-1

By | Associated Press
    Nashville Predators center Craig Smith (15) scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70), of Finland, and defenseman David Savard (58) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (The Associated Press)

    Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, is congratulated by Mike Ribeiro (63) and Craig Smith (15) after Ekholm scored a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (The Associated Press)

    Nashville Predators left wing James Neal, left, celebrates with Ryan Johansen (92) after Neal scored a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (The Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Shea Weber and James Neal each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Mattias Ekholm, Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Roman Josi had three assists for the Predators, who have won of five of six. Pekka Rinne made 18 saves.

Nashville is 32-5-4 at home against Columbus.

Boone Jenner had the lone goal for the Jackets, who have lost three of four.