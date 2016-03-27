Weber, Neal lead Predators past Blue Jackets 5-1

next Image 1 of 3

Shea Weber and James Neal each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Mattias Ekholm, Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Roman Josi had three assists for the Predators, who have won of five of six. Pekka Rinne made 18 saves.

Nashville is 32-5-4 at home against Columbus.

Boone Jenner had the lone goal for the Jackets, who have lost three of four.