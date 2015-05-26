Wawrinka reaches SFs in India

Chennai, India (SportsNetwork.com) - Top-seeded and defending champion Stan Wawrinka continued his winning ways in Chennai on Friday.

The reigning Chennai Open and Australian Open champ got past eighth-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on the hardcourts at SDAT Tennis Stadium.

The two-time Chennai titlist Wawrinka, who also titled here in 2011 and was the runner-up in 2010, beat Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin in last year's finale in India.

His semifinal opponent on Saturday will be fourth-seeded rising Belgian David Goffin, who doused Austrian Andreas Haider-Maurer 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

The other semi will pit third-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut against upstart Slovenian Aljaz Bedene. The 2013 Chennai runner-up Bautista Agut edged out sixth-seeded Taiwanese Yen-Hsun Lu 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, while the qualifier Bedene bounced fifth-seeded Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in come- from-behind fashion, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Chennai serves as a tune-up for the Aussie Open, which will begin January 19.