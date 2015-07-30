WATCH: Lester fans 14 Rockies, one shy of his career high

The Chicago Cubs needed a dominant pitching performance and ace Jon Lester delivered.

The left-hander struck out 14 Colorado Rockies over eight innings, one shy of his career mark. He needed every one of them to squeak the soft-hitting Cubs past the last-place Colorado Rockies, 3-2.

And considering the state of the bullpen, Lester's season-high of eight innings and 117 pitches was welcomed by manager Joe Maddon. He recorded at least one strikeout in each inning, struck out the side in the second inning during a span in which he struck out six consecutive batters.

Watch Lester fan all 14 batters and then talk about his historic day: