WATCH: Chiefs' Smith came out hot in London -- literally and figuratively

The Detroit Lions couldn't cool Alex Smith off to start their London showdown. Steve Flynn USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smith was greeted by a few torches when he took the field at Wembley Stadium.

It must've inspired him to pay it forward -- and torch the Detroit Lions' defense on Sunday morning:

It's hard not to have a breakout game with those pyrotechnics. So Smith set a career-high in rushing yards (69) just three minutes into the second quarter.

Maybe the Lions defense slept on Smith thanks to a 9:30 ET kickoff. Smith made them pay with this blistering 49-yard scramble.

