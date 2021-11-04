Washington State's process to deny Nick Rolovich religious exemption unfair, ex-coach's attorneys say

Washington State athletics was accused in a letter from the attorneys of former head football coach Nick Rolovich of failing to conduct a fair process to determine whether he should get a religious exemption from the state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rolovich is appealing his dismissal from earlier this season. The letter from his attorneys, Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen, to athletic director Pat Chun says the official overturned a decision from the school’s Human Resource Services to grant the coach a religious exemption.

Rolovich, who says he’s Catholic, has not gotten vaccinated against COVID. The Catholic Church has not prohibited vaccinations against COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

"This is your opportunity to step back, re-examine your illegal and unconstitutional conduct, and adopt a different posture toward Coach Rolovich before you and the university are forced to defend your conduct in the context of a federal court civil rights action," the letter says.

The coach filed his application for a religious exemption on Sept. 28, and school officials were in touch with Chun on Oct. 6, according to the letter. On Oct. 13, he was denied the exemption.

The letter added that school officials let Chun know that Rolovich was entitled to a religious exemption and that the athletics department needed to decide whether accommodations could be made for Rolovich to safely continue coaching. The letter said the athletics department responded to the Human Resource Services that it couldn’t safely accommodate Rolovich.

Rolovich’s attorney said the coach plans on filing a lawsuit over his firing. A university spokesman said it wouldn’t comment on the letter.

