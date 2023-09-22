Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon State Beavers

Washington State band will play Oregon State fight song before top-25 matchup: ‘In a fight together’

Oregon State and Washington State play in Week 4

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Washington State and Oregon State are faced with uncertain futures as the Pac-12 as it has been known for decades comes to an end. 

At the end of the 2023-24 season, 10 of the 12 schools will depart for other conferences after a summer in which realignment took center stage.

Oregon State logo on pylon

A general view of a pylon is seen during the Oregon State spring scrimmage at Reser Stadium on May 8, 2021 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The two football programs are both ranked in the top 25 after three weeks of the college football season, and they will square off on Saturday in Pullman, Washington. 

OREGON'S DAN LANNING HAS NO REGRETS OVER COLORADO JAB, SAYS WASN'T AIMED AT CURRENT TEAM OR DEION SANDERS

On Thursday, the presidents and athletic directors held a joint press conference reiterating the two schools are unified moving forward. 

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun encouraged fans to applaud when the Cougars band plays Oregon State’s fight song before kickoff. 

"The four of us would wholeheartedly prefer pre-football press conferences involving student-athletes and coaches and not the four of us. But it’s also an opportunity. It was a unique week as we think about ways to elevate this game," Chun said Thursday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Although we’re asking our Coug fans to make it the toughest, loudest environment, we’re also going to encourage them. Eighteen minutes before kickoff, our band is going to play the Oregon State fight song, and we’re going to ask as a show of respect to applaud that fight song, because the two universities are in a fight together. I know our two mascots are probably going to interact more than they’ve ever interacted really as symbolic as the two schools going down this unique road together."

Jonathan Smith on the field as his team warms up

Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith on the field as his team warms up before the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Florida Gators at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

The two schools were the only members of the Pac-12 to not be offered a spot in another conference. 

"Oregon State and Washington State belong competing at the highest level," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. "I think there’s a proven product not just in football, but in all sports that both universities’ programs have competed at the highest level, had serious success and that should continue."

UCLA and USC announced their intentions to join the Big Ten in June 2022, kicking off the great escape from the conference. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Washington State flag

A Washington State Cougars cheerleader flies the WSU flag during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. (Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In July, Colorado joined the Big 12 before Utah, Arizona and Arizona State announced their intentions to do the same. Shortly after, Oregon and Washington made the move to the Big Ten. 

On Sept. 1, the ACC announced the additions of Stanford and Cal, leaving Washington State and Oregon State as the lone schools committed to the Pac-12 after 2023. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.