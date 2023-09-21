Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders says Caleb Williams is 'phenomenal' but his son Shedeur 'ain’t no backseat rider'

Shedeur could enter to the 2024 NFL Draft

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Deion Sanders said his son, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wants to be the best, whether that's on Saturdays or in the NFL.

Shedeur has gotten off to an impressive start this season, throwing for 1,251 yards and ten touchdowns in three games. 

But reigning Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams would likely be the first selection in next year's draft.

Shedeur's father recently sat down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks and explained the Buffaloes quarterback is not interested in taking a backseat to Williams.

Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders between plays during the home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Sept. 9, 2023, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.  (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Where Shedeur ultimately ends up being selected in an NFL Draft remains to be seen. But Deion Sanders did recently suggest neither of his two sons would be declaring for the 2024 draft.

"But Shedeur don’t want to be two to nobody. He don’t get down like that. People are projecting him behind Caleb Williams. And Caleb Williams is phenomenal. But Shedeur ain’t no backseat rider. He drives his Maybach. He doesn’t have a driver in it — he drives it."

When he does decide to make the leap to the NFL, Shedeur will likely be a prospect teams consider drafting in the first round. Coach Prime also touched on the impact name, image and likeness has had on college football players as it relates to their decisions to go to the NFL.

"Now, with NIL, and who they are, shoot, you could make just as much money here as you can there [the NFL], unless you’re one of the first five picks."

Shedeur has helped lift the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start and a No. 19 ranking. Colorado won one game in 2022.

Williams has continued his stellar play from last season, throwing for 12 touchdowns and no interceptions in three games.

Caleb Williams vs San Jose State

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws a touchdown to wide receiver Dorian Singer during the first half of a game against San Jose State Aug. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Shedeur and the Buffaloes will host Williams and the USC Trojans Sept. 30. 

The outcome of the game will have an impact on both teams' College Football Playoff prospects, and how the quarterbacks play could factor into their draft positioning.

Deion Sanders celebrates with his son

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.   (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Besides being coached by his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Shedeur also has a GOAT of a mentor in Tom Brady.

"It’s great to watch and just to see this youthful spirit and this program that has been turned around in a really short period of time because of great leadership," Brady said on his "Let’s Go!" show on SiriusXM Monday. "It’s always about the people caring about one another, caring about what you’re trying to accomplish."

Colorado begins its Pac-12 Conference play Saturday against Oregon. 

