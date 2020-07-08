Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery from logo: report

As the Washington football team continues to evaluate its Redskins name, it already has made a monumental decision moving forward. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has made the obvious decision to remove the Native American imagery from its logo.

AMAZON REMOVES WASHINGTON REDSKINS MERCHANDISE FROM SITE

ESPN's John Keim followed the initial report by stating that Washington plans to keep its colors of burgundy and gold "as of now."

Big-name retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods have removed Redskins merchandise from their websites. And on Thursday, FedEx -- which holds the naming rights to the team’s Maryland stadium -- formally requested a name change. FedEx CEO Fred Smith has an ownership stake in the team.

MARYLAND GOV. LARRY HOGAN ON REDSKINS NAME: 'IT PROBABLY SHOULD BE CHANGED'

The recent national focus on race relations since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has brought new scrutiny to the team’s name. The Redskins have since said they will conduct a “thorough review” of the team name as the organization faces immense pressure to change its moniker over racial connotations.

Primary owner Dan Snyder has long opposed renaming the team, which has been using the name Redskins since the 1930s. The team originated in Boston before relocating to D.C. after the 1936 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return inside D.C. city limits -- but local leaders there say they are already seeking a name change as a condition of any potential stadium deal.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.