Daniel Snyder could block NFL from releasing findings into workplace probe, lawmakers say

The NFL and the Washington Commanders agreed to pursue a "joint legal strategy" in the investigation into allegations Washington franchise employees endured a toxic workplace environment in 2020, federal lawmakers said Friday.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released documents related to the probe, showing the private agreement was signed just days after the league said it was taking over the investigation.

The agreement said any information exchanged as a result of the investigation was privileged and could not be shared without consent of the franchise, formerly known as the Washington Football Team and the Washington Redskins, and the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Team owner Daniel Snyder agreed attorney Beth Wilkinson would produce a written report, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asked Wilkinson to present an oral report instead, according to lawmakers.

The House committee urged Goodell to release the full findings from the Wilkinson report by Feb. 14, the day after Super Bowl LVI. Lawmakers threatened an "alternative means of obtaining compliance" if he does not cooperate.

"The NFL must explain why a target of its investigation was given the ability to block the release of the investigation’s findings and why the NFL instructed Ms. Wilkinson to reverse course and not provide a written report," lawmakers’ letter to Goodell Friday states.

"Most importantly, the NFL must end its months-long efforts to hide the truth about misconduct at the (Washington Football Team) and cooperate with the committee’s investigation."

Lawmakers also said the NFL withdrew from its common-interest agreement with the team in October, creating a "legal limbo" that’s preventing the release of the documents requested by Congress.

According to ESPN, the documents released Friday were provided by the NFL in its response to the lawmakers’ investigation.

WASHINGTON'S DAN SNYDER ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO INTERVENE IN NFL PROBE, SILENCE WITNESSES, NEW REPORT SAYS

Snyder released a statement through his attorney.

"Regarding today's letter from the committee to the NFL, neither Mr. Snyder nor the team has ever done anything to block the committee from receiving any documents it has requested from the NFL that are not expressly protected by attorney-client privilege or attorney work product," the statement said.

"Finally, all remaining non-privileged emails are being provided to the committee shortly."

In 2020, The Washington Post reported that as many as 40 women who worked for the organization came forward and described the team’s workplace as toxic and demeaning toward female employees over the last decade. The women alleged that they dealt with sexual harassment and sexual discrimination.

Five former Washington employees recalled their harrowing time in the organization in a roundtable with the House committee Thursday.

Emily Applegate, who worked in the team’s marketing department, said she was sexually harassed on a daily basis by her direct superior. She noted the contrast between the NFL’s probe into the Deflategate scandal.

"When the investigation of the air pressure of Tom Brady's football concludes with a 200-plus-page report, but the investigation into two decades of sexual harassment concludes with nothing, it shows the NFL's complete lack of respect towards women, their employees and for the culture of our country," Applegate said.

Tiffani Johnston, who worked for the team eight years — she started as a cheerleader in 2002 and worked as a marketing manager — told lawmakers Snyder placed his hand on her thigh without her consent at a team dinner and pushed her toward his limousine with this hand on her lower back.

"He left his hand on the middle of my thigh until I physically removed it," Johnston said.

"The only reason Dan Snyder removed his hand from my back and stopped pushing me towards his limo was because his attorney intervened and said, ‘Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea.’ ... I learned that I should remove myself from Dan's grip while his attorney was distracting him."

Responding to Johnston’s allegations, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said, "The NFL is reviewing and will consider Ms. Johnston's allegations as we would any other new allegations regarding workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders. We will determine any further action as appropriate."

The NFL fined Snyder $10 million as a result of the Wilkinson probe.

Snyder called the allegations made Thursday "outright lies."

"I have acknowledged and apologized multiple times in the past for the misconduct which took place at the Team and the harm suffered by some of our valued employees," Snyder said. "I apologize again today for this conduct and fully support the people who have been victimized and have come forward to tell their stories.

"In response to learning about incidents like these in 2020, the Team, on its own, undertook to revamp its policies, procedures and personnel. Real change has been made, and employees of the Team have confirmed the vast improvement in Team culture over the past 18 months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While past conduct at the Team was unacceptable, the allegations leveled against me personally in today's roundtable — many of which are well over 13 years old — are outright lies. I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person.

"Tanya and I will not be distracted by those with a contrary agenda from continuing with the positive personnel and cultural changes that have been made at the Team over the past 18 months and those that we continue to make both on and off the field."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.