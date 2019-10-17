Washington Nationals troll Bryce Harper ahead of NLCS-clinching victory

The Washington Nationals took a shot at their former All-Star outfielder Tuesday ahead of their win over the St. Louis Cardinals to advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

The Nationals tweeted ahead of their Game 4 win: “We want to bring a title back to DC.”

On the surface, it appears to be an innocuous message to get the Nationals fan base hyped for the fourth game of the National League Championship Series. But reading deeper into the tweet, it was a clear message to a flub Bryce Harper made during his first news conference as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper signed with the Phillies in the offseason, agreeing to a 13-year, $330 million deal and breaking a record for the richest contract signed in baseball history at the time. When Harper was introduced as a member of the Phillies, he told reporters he couldn’t wait to bring a title back to D.C.

Harper corrected himself but the slip-up appeared to be a rallying cry for Washington.

The Nationals made the National League Wild Card game and won, edged out the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series and ended up sweeping the Cardinals to advance to the World Series.