US Capitol urest leads to Steve Kerr's condemnation of Republican leaders: 'You reap what you sow'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called out a number of Republican leaders on Wednesday after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, claiming: "You reap what you sow."

Kerr spoke to the media in a pregame press conference before the Warriors took on the Los Angeles Clippers and addressed a number of Republican senators by name, seemingly blaming them for inciting the day’s protests by questioning the legitimacy of the election results.

"I wish that people like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley had to do pregame media before they met in Congress," he said, via The San Francisco Gate. "It would be great for them to answer the question: ‘Are you happy now? Do you keep moving the line back? Does this change anything? Are you going to continue to enable?’"

Kerr, an outspoken Trump critic who also publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement and the NBA’s effort to spotlight it, told reporters that the continued behavior by some in Washington has allowed events like Wednesday’s to become normal.

"If we enable people in power to lie, you all of a sudden have millions of people doubting an election that was certified in every state," he continued.

"We had seven or eight million more people who voted for [Joe] Biden than for [Donald] Trump. Every state has certified those results. Every court appeal has been turned down. A legitimate election is suddenly questioned by millions of people, including many of the people who are leading our country in government, because we've decided over the last few years to allow lies to be told. This is who we are. You reap what you sow."

President Trump issued a statement on Thursday morning promising an "orderly transition" later this month after Congress certified the Electoral College vote that handed Biden the presidency.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the statement read. "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"

Trump was heavily criticized by both sides on Wednesday for not outright condemning the protests.

