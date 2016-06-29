Warriors reportedly will target star big men if they don't land Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors are apparently hedging their bets just in case they don't sign Kevin Durant.

According to ESPN, Golden State will target some of the best available big men on the market -- Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, David West and Timofey Mozgov -- if Durant opts to return to the Thunder or go elsewhere.

The Warriors are one of six teams that reportedly will get a face-to-face meeting with the four-time scoring champ. Durant has previously stated that his free-agent choice will be a "basketball decision," giving Golden State an excellent chance.

With the cap exceeding $90 million next season, the Warriors could add Durant while also keeping their star trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green intact.

Selling Durant on the idea of playing in Golden State's free-flowing offense shouldn't be too difficult. But is the seven-time All-Star willing to take less shots in order to do that?

Durant, who is still seeking his first championship, had the Thunder in position to knock off the Warriors in the playoffs but OKC blew a 3-1 series lead.