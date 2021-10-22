Warriors' Klay Thompson unhappy being left off NBA's 75th Anniversary Team

The NBA released its 75th Anniversary Team on Thursday night.

Among the active NBA players on the list are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson was left off the list, and he took notice.

"Maybe I’m just naïve in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I’m TOP 75 all time," Thompson wrote on Instagram.

NBA fans also debate why Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard were left off the list as well.

Thompson became notorious for his knockdown three-point shots and was even more of a sharpshooter than Curry was at points of their careers. Thompson made five consecutive All-Star Game appearances from 2014 to 2019 but missed the last two seasons dealing with Achilles and knee injuries.

Irving won a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He is a seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team selection. Even while he sits out because of his vaccine stance in 2021, he’s still a top 10 overall player in the league and one of the best points guards.

Howard was a dominant big man during his prime years. He is an eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA First Team selection and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He got his first ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

The debate over who are the 75 greatest NBA players of all time is certainly going to be talked about throughout the season and for years to come.