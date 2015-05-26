Warriors face another tough task in Houston

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Golden State Warriors will try to salvage a game during this brutal weekend road trip Saturday night when they visit the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Warriors stopped by Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday and fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 127-115.

Golden State couldn't overcome the Big Three of Oklahoma City as Russell Westbrook recorded a monster triple-double, Kevin Durant scored 36 points and Serge Ibaka added 27.

"They were great tonight, said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "We knew they were going to come after us. They needed this win, and they deserved it. They were brilliant."

Klay Thompson paced Golden State with 32 points, but the Warriors, who played without Andrew Bogut and Andre Iguodala, were beaten handily on the glass 54-43 en route to having their eight-game winning streak snapped.

Stephen Curry logged 19 points with six assists and six turnovers for the Warriors, who also got 20 points from Marreese Speights and 18 from Harrison Barnes.

A Westbrook tip-in just before the buzzer yielded a 69-60 cushion at the break, and even though the Warriors clawed within a possession several times in the third, they never went ahead.

Golden State is now 1-3 in its last four road contests.

The Rockets opened a three-game homestand with Thursday's 112-101 victory over the Thunder at the Toyota Center. The Rockets were in control from the jump with a 40-18 lead after the first quarter, but OKC responded with 35 second- quarter points.

NBA leading scorer James Harden paced six Rockets in double figures with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

"I think we played fast (and) defensively we really locked in," Harden said. "Offensively, we shared the basketball. Guys got open shots and (they) had the confidence to knock them down."

Trevor Ariza scored 17 points and Dwight Howard added 13 for Houston, which has won five of its last six games and four straight at home. Donatas Motiejunas finished with 14 and Patrick Beverley and Josh Smith both finished with 13 as well.

The Rockets are 14-6 as the host and will close the residency Monday versus Indiana.

Houston has lost the first two meetings with Golden State this season and will visit the Warriors on Jan. 21. The Warriors have won three in a row against the Rockets after losing 19 of the previous 22 matchups.